Norris (upper body) will not be an option against Winnipeg on Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

In addition to Norris, the Senators will be without Brady Tkachuk (lower body) or Shane Pinto (upper body), forcing them to utilize seven defensemen versus the Jets. It will be the sixth straight game on the shelf for the 25-year-old Norris, though that hasn't stopped him from reaching the 30-point threshold for the fourth time in his five-year NHL career. WIth just one more tally, Norris will have scored 20 goals this year, a mark he is more than capable of reaching when he can stay healthy.