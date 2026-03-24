Ullmark will start Tuesday's road clash against the Red Wings, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Ullmark has played exceptionally well as of late to help the Senators get back into playoff contention. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder has a 22-10-7 record, a 2.77 GAA and an .885 save percentage across 40 appearances this season. Since Jan. 31, however, he has an 8-2-2 record, a 2.34 GAA and an .897 save percentage. He'll play a big role in Tuesday's pivotal clash where the Senators will look to tie the Red Wings win total.