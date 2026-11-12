Ullmark (lower body) will be between the pipes at home versus Colorado on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark will make his first appearance since Oct. 21 versus the Panthers, a stretch of nine games on the shelf due to his lower-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old netminder was putting together a strong start to the year, going 7-1-0 with a career-best 1.33 GAA and .945 save percentage. With Ullmark back in the crease, he should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward.