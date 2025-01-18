Ullmark (back) has been upgraded to day-to-day and will accompany the Senators on their three-game road trip that begins Sunday in New Jersey.

Ullmark is not guaranteed to play during the trip, but it appears he's getting closer after being considered week-to-week since early January. He has already missed 11 consecutive contests. Once Ullmark returns, the Senators will have a tough decision to make, as Leevi Merilainen has outplayed Anton Forsberg during Ullmark's absence.