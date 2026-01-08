Ullmark (personal) was placed on the non-roster list Thursday, per Murray Pam of Hockey Hot Stove.

Ullmark was already granted a leave of absence Sunday, but this move opens a roster spot for Lars Eller (foot) to be activated off injured reserve. Ullmark has a 14-8-5 record, 2.95 GAA and .881 save percentage in 28 appearances in 2025-26. Mads Sogaard was summoned from AHL Belleville on Tuesday, and Leevi Merilainen is acting as the No. 1 netminder during Ullmark's absence.