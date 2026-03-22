Ullmark made 12 saves in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

The ice was heavily tilted toward Joseph Woll, who saw 43 shots to Ullmark's 14. He has won three of his last four starts, and he's 6-2-2 in 10 starts since the Olympic break. Ullmark has allowed two or fewer goals in six of those 10 starts. And he has the team within three points of Detroit for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.