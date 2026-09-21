Ersson is expected to patrol the road crease in Monday's preseason matchup.

Ersson is listed atop Ottawa's expected line chart for Monday's contest, indicating that he will likely make his team debut. The 26-year-old backstop is looking to benefit from the change of scenery, as he's coming off a 2025-26 where he had a 14-11-5 record, a 3.12 GAA and an .870 save percentage across 33 regular-season starts. He's shown flashes of solid play throughout his four-year NHL career and will try to use Monday's preseason showing to stake his claim for the Senators' backup role. He'll likely battle against Leevi Merilainen for the top backup spot, who is also active Monday.