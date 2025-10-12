Gaudette scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Gaudette has opened the season as the Sharks' fourth-line center, though he also has a spot on the second power-play unit. It's a similar role to the one he had with the Senators in 2024-25, when he put up 19 goals and seven assists in 81 regular-season games. Gaudette's place in the lineup is far from secure, as he could be the one who gets scratched whenever the team is ready to give Michael Misa his NHL debut.