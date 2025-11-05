Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Playing Wednesday
Gaudette (upper body) will be in action for Wednesday's clash with Seattle, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Gaudette will be back in action following a four-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. In his nine outings this year, the 29-year-old center notched three goals, one assist and 12 shots while averaging 10:42 of ice time. With how well Philipp Kurashev has been playing, the team will shift Gaudette to the wing and keep the duo on the second line together.
