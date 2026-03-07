Nedeljkovic stopped 11 of 14 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Nedeljkovic signed a two-year contract extension earlier in the day, but he didn't have a performance worthy of celebrating that deal. The 30-year-old netminder didn't face a lot of traffic, but he gave up one goal to Jimmy Snuggerud and two tallies to Robert Thomas to take the overtime loss. Nedeljkovic is down to 11-9-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 27 appearances. He'll be part of the Sharks' immediate future, providing an experienced option to complement Yaroslav Askarov as the team works to pivot from rebuild to contention. Look for Askarov to get the nod Saturday versus the Islanders.