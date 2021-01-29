Dubnyk allowed three goals on 38 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday.
Dubnyk was unfortunate, as he kept the Avalanche off the board for nearly 50 minutes, but the Sharks couldn't solve Philipp Grubauer at the other end of the ice. The 34-year-old Dubnyk remains in search of his first win, as the lost dropped him to 0-3-0 in five appearances this season. Both he and Martin Jones are struggling, leaving no easy choices at the goalie position for head coach Bob Boughner for Monday's game versus the Golden Knights.
