Labanc scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Labanc returned to the top line Nov. 3, and he's picked up two goals and five assists in the seven games since then. This was his third multi-point effort in that span. The 26-year-old winger has historically struggled to put it all together for long stretches, but he's in a productive run now. He's at three goals, six helpers, 35 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 18 contests this season.