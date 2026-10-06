Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said after Monday's 5-0 loss in Dallas that Celebrini (lower body) is being evaluated and will continue to be assessed Tuesday to see where he is at, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Warsofsky added that Celebrini is with the team and did not leave American Airlines Center after being a late scratch Monday. Ty Dellandrea made his season debut as a result of Celebrini's injury, while Alexander Wennberg centered the top line, though Warsofsky did a lot of line juggling throughout Monday's game due to the Sharks being thoroughly outplayed. If Celebrini is forced to miss any time, Wennberg will have heightened fantasy value, and Michael Misa should see an increased role as well. San Jose's next game is in St. Louis on Thursday.