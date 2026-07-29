Sharks' Macklin Celebrini: Gets massive payday

Celebrini signed a five-year, $94 million contract extension with the Sharks on Wednesday.

Celebrini's $18.8 million cap hit is projected to be the highest in the NHL, surpassing even Leo Carlsson's $18 million, which itself set a new standard for what young stars can expect to get paid when it was agreed upon July 3. However, Celebrini has one year remaining on his entry-level contract, so his new massive contract won't begin until the 2027-28 campaign. That leaves the door open for someone else to become the league's highest-paid player before Celebrini's deal takes effect. Regardless, the 20-year-old's upcoming paycheck is well deserved. After impressing with his 63 points as a rookie during the 2024-25 regular season, he broke out as a sophomore with 45 goals and 115 points in 82 regular-season appearances with the Sharks. Taken with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, his time among the NHL's elite is just getting started.