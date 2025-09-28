Celebrini (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice and appears to be available to return to the lineup, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After recovering from an illness, Celebrini has been sticking to his own program during training camp practices. He hasn't been involved in many contact drills, but he skated with assistant coach Mike Ricci tethered to him during Sunday's session, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. The 19-year-old Celebrini should see preseason playing time ahead of being ready for the regular season.