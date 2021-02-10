Marleau recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.
Marleau passed Jaromir Jagr for third place on the all-time games played list. Marleau has appeared in 1,734 regular-season contests, and he could beat Gordie Howe's record of 1,767 games if he stays healthy. The 41-year-old Marleau has racked up only two assists and a minus-2 rating in 11 appearances this year, mostly in a fourth-line role with a trace of power-play time.
