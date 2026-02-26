Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Between pipes Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov will tend the twine at home against the Flames on Thursday, Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com reports.
Askarov has lost six of his last seven outings, posting a 1-5-1 record and 3.89 GAA. With the 23-year-old backstop struggling, the Sharks could give some more starts to Alex Nedeljkovic, but will likely continue to rely on Askarov in at least a split share of the starts.
