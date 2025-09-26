Askarov will patrol the home crease versus Vegas on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Askarov is considered the Sharks' goaltender of the future and that should begin this season as he has been penciled in as the No. 1 starter. Askarov played in 13 NHL games in 2024-25, posting a 4-6-2 record to go with a 3.10 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Look for Askarov to play in 45-50 contests in 2025-26.