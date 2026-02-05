Askarov stopped 38 of 41 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche. The fourth goal he allowed was an empty-netter.

Askarov continues to struggle when called upon duty between the posts, but to be fair, the matchup at home against the Avalanche is one of the toughest in the league. The 23-year-old enters the Olympic break on a sour note since he's gone 2-5-1 with a 4.09 GAA and a subpar .858 save percentage in nine appearances.