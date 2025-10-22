Askarov stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic have been splitting the workload for the Sharks to start the season, but the former's results haven't been good. Aside from the fact that he's lost in his three starts for a winless Sharks team, the main issue is that Asrakov has given up at least four goals each time. Through his three appearances, he's stopped only 88 of the 105 shots he's faced -- good for a ballooned 5.73 GAA and a poor .838 save percentage. Fantasy managers shouldn't consider starting Askarov in most formats given his early-season struggles.