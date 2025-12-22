Oettinger stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Oettinger had a shutout going until 8:39 of the third period, when Scott Laughton's goal broke it up. That was all Oettinger gave up while working his way to his fifth win in seven outings in December. The 27-year-old netminder improved to 16-6-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 24 appearances. The Stars' next game is Tuesday on the road versus the Red Wings.