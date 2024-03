Oettinger was pulled in the second period of Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

After allowing four goals on only 10 shots, the usually reliable Oettinger was pulled 3:52 into the second period and was relieved by Scott Wedgewood. This was the second game in a row that he allowed four goals, getting a loss in both games after he had a recent four-game winning streak. Look for Oettinger to bounce back and regain his form when the Stars host the Kings this Saturday.