Oettinger stopped 10 of 15 shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Oettinger struggled immensely in the first 26 minutes of Tuesday's contest, as he allowed five goals, including two in a 102-second span to lead to his benching. Following Tuesday's loss, the 27-year-old netminder now has a 16-8-4 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 28 appearances this season. After one of the strongest starts to the 2025-26 campaign among goalies across the league, Oettinger has lost each of his last four outings and has posted a 4.55 GAA. His recent struggles are noteworthy and could lead to a few extra starts for DeSmith, but this rough patch is likely just a hiccup amidst a long season for one of the league's most consistent netminders over the last six seasons. Oettinger's next chance to bounce back is Wednesday in the nation's capital.