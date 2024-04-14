Oettinger stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

He nearly came away with his fourth shutout of the season, but Kailer Yamamoto got a puck past the 25-year-old netminder late in the third period. Oettinger might be the hottest goalie in the NHL to close out the regular season, going 9-1-0 over his last 10 starts with a 1.61 GAA and .939 save percentage, and his surge has helped Dallas clinch a Central Division title and remain just one point back of the Rangers in the race for the Presidents' Trophy.