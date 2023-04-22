Oettinger stopped 20 of 24 shots in a 5-1 loss to Minnesota in Game 3 on Friday.

Oettinger was amazing in the regular season, posting a 37-11-11 record, 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in 62 appearances, but he hasn't lived up to expectations in the first round. He's surrendered 10 goals on 98 shots over the last three playoff contests and Dallas is now trailing 2-1 in its series against the Wild. Still, given how important Oettinger was in getting Dallas to the postseason in the first place, it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to start over Scott Wedgewood when the series resumes Sunday.