Benn logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

This was Benn's fourth straight game with a helper. The 34-year-old is starting to find some stability on offense even as head coach Pete DeBoer continues to move Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski between the first and third lines. Benn has 34 points, 101 shots on net, 79 hits and 35 PIM through 59 outings while remaining a third-line fixture this season.