Benn received a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Benn cross-checked Mark Stone when the Vegas captain was already down on the ice. Even with Stone avoiding an injury, Benn was ejected from the contest and may be subject to supplemental discipline for the dirty play. The 33-year-old has 11 points and 51 PIM through 16 playoff contests, and if he's suspended for Thursday's Game 4 or longer, he wouldn't be able to help the Stars as they try to avoid getting swept.