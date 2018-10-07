Stars' Jamie Benn: Three points on power play
Benn scored two goals and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Winnipeg.
Benn tallied all of his points on the power play. He already has five points (two goals, three assists) in two games this season. Benn should equal and maybe even best his 79 points (82 games) of last season.
More News
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Bags two apples in opener•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Lights lamp twice in preseason win•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Notches two assists in win•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Completes hat trick in first period•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Scores two points in loss•
-
Stars' Jamie Benn: Records hat trick in win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...