Methot (knee) is slated to be a full participant at practice Thursday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While effectively ruling him out Wednesday against Minnesota, Methot's full participation Thursday could open the door for him to suit up versus the Blues on Friday. The blueliner has already missed 22 consecutive outings due to his knee injury, but appears to be nearing a return. The Stars currently have space under the 23-man roster limit to activate Methot without needing to make a corresponding move.