Stars' Marc Methot: Expected to practice Thursday
Methot (knee) is slated to be a full participant at practice Thursday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While effectively ruling him out Wednesday against Minnesota, Methot's full participation Thursday could open the door for him to suit up versus the Blues on Friday. The blueliner has already missed 22 consecutive outings due to his knee injury, but appears to be nearing a return. The Stars currently have space under the 23-man roster limit to activate Methot without needing to make a corresponding move.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...