Marchment agreed to terms on a four-year, $18 million deal with Dallas on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Marchment was linked with a potential move to Carolina as well but appears to have decided to try his like with the Stars instead. The 27-year-old winger cashed in big time after putting up new career bests in games (54), goals (18) and assists (29) last year. Given a full 82-game season, Marchment should cruise to a 20-goal performance if he can maintain the steady pace he set last year with the Panthers.