Marchment delivered a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

He potted the Stars' first goal of the afternoon early in the second period, then helped set up Matt Duchene for his team's last tally inside the final minute of the frame. Marchment has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine straight games, piling up four goals and 13 points over that stretch while skating on a dominant second line with Duchene and Tyler Seguin.