Heiskanen (upper body) will not play in Thursday's road clash against the Blue Jackets, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Heiskanen is slated to miss his first game of the 2026-27 campaign after suffering an upper-body injury in the second period of Tuesday's matchup against the Capitals. While the Stars will be without their top blueliner Thursday, it's an encouraging sign that the 27-year-old defenseman was originally listed as day-to-day. Heiskanen will likely have a chance to play when the Stars return home to face the Sharks on Saturday. Trey Taylor will likely see an elevated role Thursday in Heiskanen's absence.