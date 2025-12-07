Lundkvist has been activated off of long-term injured reserve by the Stars and will likely play Sunday, the team announced.

Reinforcements are coming for the Stars, who also activated Matt Duchene (upper body) from LTIR. Lundkvist has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since early October, playing in only four games. In those contests, he recorded three points (one goal, two assists). The 25-year-old will provide a needed boost to the Dallas defense corps, still without Thomas Harley (lower body) and Lian Bichsel (lower body).