Hintz scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Hintz converted midway through the first period to open the scoring. The 27-year-old had gone five games without a goal prior to Tuesday. He's up to 23 tallies, 49 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 51 appearances. Hintz has the talent and the role to bounce back from his recent quiet stretch, so he should remain in most fantasy lineups.