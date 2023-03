Duhaime (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against Washington, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Duhaime, who has missed the past seven games, is slated to skate on the third line. He has registered seven goals, one assist, 57 shots on net, 115 hits and 38 PIM in 39 contests this campaign. Duhaime's return will bump Samuel Walker from the lineup.