Faber (skull) has cleared his return to play protocol and could resume skating within a few days, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

While there's no official timetable for Faber's return yet, he checked off a crucial box in his recovery Thursday, as he's progressed through his return to play protocol. The 24-year-old blueliner suffered his skull injury in the preseason, which has kept him sidelined on injured reserve throughout the entire regular season thus far. He remains one of the best IR stashes for fantasy managers who drafted him, and when he's able to return, Faber is a must-start in all fantasy formats given his two-way success to begin his NHL career.