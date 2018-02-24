Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Cruises to 25th win

Dubnyk saved 22 of 23 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Dubnyk entered with a 12-3-3 record, .922 save percentage and 2.52 GAA since returning from a lower-body injury in late December, and he only improved on those marks Friday. The Wild are currently as healthy as they've been all season, so it's encouraging to see Dubnyk shine. Considering his current form, there aren't many matchups where he isn't a strong option.