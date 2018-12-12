Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Redeems with solid outing
Dubnyk made 29 saves in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Canadiens.
Dubnyk was rarely tested despite what shot totals may suggest. Most of Montreal's chances came from the perimeter and presented little danger to Minnesota's goaltender. Early in the third period, it was Jeff Petry who broke Dubnyk's bid for his first shutout of the season. With the result, the 32-year-old's record improves to 11-9-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .910 save percentage.
