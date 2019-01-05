Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Third win in last four starts
Dubnyk stopped 24 pucks in a 4-3 win over the Senators on Saturday afternoon.
So, his single-game save percentage was jus .889, so that tempers his win. But Dubnyk has now won three of his last four starts. The Wild are on a roll and he's part of that success. Keep trotting him out there until he falters.
