Gustavsson allowed three goals on 26 shots before being pulled in a 4-1 loss to Dallas in Game 6 on Friday.

Gustavsson surrendered a goal in the first frame and two more in the second period. With the Wild down 3-0, Marc-Andre Fleury stepped in for the third frame, but Minnesota's comeback attempt failed. The Wild have been eliminated from the playoffs, and Gustavsson, who was charged with the loss Friday, finished with a 2-3 record, 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage in five postseason outings this year.