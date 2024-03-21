Gustavsson stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Marc-Andre Fleury in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Kings.

Fresh off his shutout win over the Ducks on Tuesday, Gustavsson put in another solid showing, though the Kings eased up after a strong start. Gustavsson remains at 18-15-4 with a 3.15 GAA and an .897 save percentage through a career-high 40 games this season. With Fleury starting to falter under a heavier workload and Gustavsson playing better, it's possible the playing time starts to normalize for the Wild again.