Wallstedt stopped 16 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Wallstedt has given up seven goals on 47 shots over his last two games. It's a rare run of poor play for the 24-year-old, who has been one of the NHL's top goalies early in the season. He could be in line for a bit more rest now that Filip Gustavsson is back from a hip injury. Wallstedt has a 16-3-4 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .920 save percentage over 23 games, so expect him to see over half of the starts unless he runs into a lengthy slump. The Wild are set to host the Avalanche on Friday.