Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Setting standard for netminding
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallstedt made 39 saves in a 3-2 win over the Avalanche on Friday.
He had two more in the shootout to seal the victory. Wallstedt is now 7-0-2 this season and that's the longest point streak to open a season in Wild history. And he has three shutouts in his last five starts. Wallstadt leads the NHL with a 1.93 GAA, .938 save percentage and three shutouts.
More News
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Facing Avalanche•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Another shutout•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Starting Sunday•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Fends off Hurricanes in shootout•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Wild's Jesper Wallstedt: Blanks Ducks for second straight SO•