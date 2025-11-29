Wallstedt made 39 saves in a 3-2 win over the Avalanche on Friday.

He had two more in the shootout to seal the victory. Wallstedt is now 7-0-2 this season and that's the longest point streak to open a season in Wild history. And he has three shutouts in his last five starts. Wallstadt leads the NHL with a 1.93 GAA, .938 save percentage and three shutouts.