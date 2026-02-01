Wallstedt stopped 39 of 42 shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Oilers.

Wallstedt picked up his second win in a row. The Wild gave him plenty of support, though the Oilers didn't back down with 42 shots, the most Wallstedt has faced in any game since Nov. 19 versus the Hurricanes. The netminder is 3-1-0 this season when facing 40-plus shots. He's 14-5-4 overall with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 23 appearances. The Wild have two games left before the Olympic break -- Monday at home versus the Canadiens and Wednesday on the road in Nashville. It wouldn't be surprising to see Filip Gustavsson and Wallstedt split those starts.