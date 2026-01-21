Wallstedt made 29 saves in a 4-3 loss to Montreal on Tuesday.

The game-winning goal came with just 15 seconds left in the third period off the stick of sniper Cole Caufield. The emerging star has hit a rough patch with three straight losses and 15 goals allowed in that span. And just one win in his last six starts (1-3-2). Even with this tough run, Wallstedt still has a .914 save percentage , 2.70 GAA and 12-5-4 record overall.