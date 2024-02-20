Kaprizov registered three goals and three assists in the 10-7 win over the Canucks on Monday.

Kaprizov tied the game up on the power play in the third period on a two-man advantage from a slapper from the side of the net. He capped that off four minutes later to finish off a run of five consecutive goals by the Wild from on a snap shot assisted by Matt Boldy. The 26-year old winger completed the hat trick with two seconds left on the clock on an empty net to finish the game. Kaprizov ended up adding three helpers, seven shots and a plus-2 rating in 20:41 TOI. Kaprizov is now riding a five-game point streak, scoring four goals and adding nine assists over that span.