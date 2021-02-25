Kaprizov notched a pair of assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kaprizov set up Mats Zuccarello on the opening tally at 9:44 of the first period. The 23-year-old Kaprizov also assisted Ryan Hartman for an insurance goal in the third period. With multiple points in his last three outings, Kaprizov is running hot. He's up to four goals, 11 helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 16 games.