Kaprizov scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kaprizov converted on a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek at 6:13 of the third period. The 23-year-old Kaprizov has four goals and two helpers in his last six outings. The Calder Trophy front-runner is up to 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists), a plus-10 rating and 95 shots on net through 36 games. He's putting up a strong year, rookie or otherwise, and should be a near-lock for most fantasy lineups.