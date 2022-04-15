Fleury made 34 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Dallas.

Fleury had an eventful game in this one. He high-sticked Alexander Radulov with Dallas already on the power play in the second period, but the refs missed the call and Minnesota ended up escaping with a 2-1 lead rather than facing an extended 5-on-3. After Jason Robertson scored his second goal of the night against Fleury to tie it at two apiece early in the third, Fleury stepped up in overtime with a pass off the boards to set up Frederick Gaudreau's game-winner. The veteran netminder's 5-1-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .929 save percentage since joining the Wild.