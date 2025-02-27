Fleury was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports, an indication he will patrol the visiting crease in Utah on Thursday.

Fleury is 2-1-0 in his last three starts, giving up only five goals on 83 shots (.940 save percentage). Overall, the 40-year-old veteran is 12-6-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage, his best season since leaving the Golden Knights after the 2020-21 campaign. Utah is generating 2.78 goals per game, tied for 22nd in the NHL this season.